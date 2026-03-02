Discussions held at Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE:QSR) investor day event "has us feeling like the stock is ready to enter a period of outperformance," according to Piper Sandler.

The Restaurant Brands International Analyst: Analyst Brian Mullan upgraded the rating from Neutral to Overweight, while raising the price target from $71 to $84.

The Restaurant Brands International Thesis: The even marks the beginning of a "sustained new chapter" in the way the company is perceived by the investment community, Mullan said in the upgrade note.

The analyst stated that Restaurant Brands International highlighted:

QSR Price Action: Shares of Restaurant Brands International rose by 0.73% to $72.23 at the time of publication on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock