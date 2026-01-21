Albemarle Logo on smartphone screen against a laptop screen featuring Albemarle website
January 21, 2026 7:07 AM 1 min read

This Albemarle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying ALB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$177.252.73%
Overview
ARM Logo
ARMARM Holdings PLC
$111.514.05%
BHVN Logo
BHVNBiohaven Ltd
$13.204.10%
ULTA Logo
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$684.411.30%
WTS Logo
WTSWatts Water Technologies Inc
$289.31-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved