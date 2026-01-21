This Albemarle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $340 price target. Watts Water Technologies shares closed at $289.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev upgraded Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $9 to $22. Biohaven shares closed at $12.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong upgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $605 to $790. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $675.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland upgraded Arm Holdings PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) from Neutral to Positive and maintained the price target of $150. ARM Holdings shares closed at $107.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Peter Osterland upgraded Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $125 to $205. Albemarle shares closed at $172.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
