This Airbnb Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan upgraded Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $310 to $370. Alphabet shares closed at $321.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus upgraded Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $60 price target. Omnicell shares closed at $47.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller upgraded Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $220 price target. Jack Henry shares closed at $185.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David Rodgers upgraded Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $63 to $64. Terreno Realty shares closed at $59.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan upgraded Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $117 to $141. Airbnb shares closed at $137.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
