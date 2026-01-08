Airbnb logo displayed on a red background
January 8, 2026 8:23 AM 2 min read

This Airbnb Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying ABNB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ABNB Logo
ABNBAirbnb Inc
$136.97-0.05%
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$325.721.16%
JKHY Logo
JKHYJack Henry & Associates Inc
$187.300.72%
OMCL Logo
OMCLOmnicell Inc
$48.532.27%
TRNO Logo
TRNOTerreno Realty Corp
$59.600.85%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved