This Lowe's Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $113 to $210. Albemarle shares closed at $158.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) from Underperform to Buy and raises the price target from $627 to $860. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $776.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Seth Sigman upgraded Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $285 price target. Lowe’s shares closed at $246.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $193 to $213. Hershey shares closed at $179.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst David Smith upgraded Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $119 to $134. Bank of New York Mellon shares closed at $121.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
