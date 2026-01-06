This O-I Glass Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis upgraded Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $23 price target. Core Scientific shares closed at $16.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde upgraded O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $15 to $18. O-I Glass shares closed at $15.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Charles Shi upgraded Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) from Hold to Buy and announced a $30 price target. Cohu shares closed at $25.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde upgraded Ball Corp (NYSE:BALL) from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $48 to $60. Ball shares closed at $53.91 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee upgraded Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $145 to $170. Landstar System shares closed at $150.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying OI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.