This Intel Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Bernstein analyst David Dai upgraded ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $935 to $1528. ASML shares closed at $1,163.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes upgraded Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) from Hold to Buy and announced a $50 price target. Intel shares closed at $39.38 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria upgraded CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $36 to $68. CoreWeave shares closed at $79.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) from Underweight to Sector Weight. Enphase Energy shares closed at $33.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded IBM (NYSE:IBM) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $300 to $360. IBM shares closed at $291.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying INTC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.