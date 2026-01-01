January 1, 2026 2:52 AM 1 min read

This TeraWulf Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying WULF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

PLUG Logo
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$1.97-%
Overview
WULF Logo
WULFTeraWulf Inc
$11.651.39%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved