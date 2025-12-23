This Pool Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Crispin Love upgraded SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $93 to $102. SEI Investments shares closed at $84.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano upgraded Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $180 to $230. AMETEK shares closed at $206.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CFRA upgraded Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) from Hold to Buy and announced a $304 price target. Pool shares closed at $232.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
