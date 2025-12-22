This Cummins Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $130 to $135. Ollie’s Bargain shares closed at $107.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Tim Thein upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $585 price target. Cummins shares closed at $506.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CMI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.