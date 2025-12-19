cummins logo on building
This Cummins Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Paul Johnson upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) from Market Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $16. Bain Capital Specialty shares closed at $13.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria upgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $108 to $133. PACCAR shares closed at $111.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Adam Seiden upgraded Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $515 to $546. Cummins shares closed at $500.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CMI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

