This Procter & Gamble Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Mark Altschwager upgraded Gap Inc (NYSE:GAP) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $27 to $33. Gap shares closed at $27.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan upgraded Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $293 to $307. FactSet Research shares closed at $293.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey upgraded Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $85 to $98. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $81.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $145 to $170. Airbnb shares closed at $132.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $156 to $179. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $145.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
