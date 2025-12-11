This Synopsys Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Clark Lampen upgraded Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $60 price target. Unity Software shares closed at $48.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede upgraded Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $5 price target. Soluna Holdings shares closed at $1.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $500 to $560. Synopsys shares closed at $475.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
