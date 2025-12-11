Synopsys logo on smartphone in front of financial calendar
December 11, 2025 8:30 AM 1 min read

This Synopsys Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying SNPS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

SLNH Logo
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.97-%
Overview
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$473.15-0.56%
U Logo
UUnity Software Inc
$51.394.92%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved