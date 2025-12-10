This AbbVie Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst Benjamin Mayhew upgraded The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $65. Andersons shares closed at $49.36 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $225 to $265. AbbVie shares closed at $222.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $115 to $130. Wheaton Precious Metals shares closed at $109.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis upgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $47 to $60. Terex shares closed at $48.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne upgraded EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lifted the price target from $82 to $110. EchoStar shares closed at $93.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ABBV stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.