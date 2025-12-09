Eaton logo
December 9, 2025 9:06 AM 2 min read

This Eaton Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) from Sector Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $88. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $76.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $413 price target. Eaton shares closed at $343.39 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor upgraded Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $45. Lyell Immunopharma shares closed at $28.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan upgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $121 to $132. RPM shares closed at $102.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $605 to $560. Synopsys shares closed at $465.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ETN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

CL Logo
CLColgate-Palmolive Co
$76.750.84%
Overview
ETN Logo
ETNEaton Corp PLC
$346.250.83%
LYEL Logo
LYELLyell Immunopharma Inc
$29.002.26%
MMM Logo
MMM3M Co
$163.990.02%
RPM Logo
RPMRPM International Inc
$103.450.80%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$467.200.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved