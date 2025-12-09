This Eaton Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) from Sector Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $88. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $76.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $413 price target. Eaton shares closed at $343.39 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor upgraded Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $45. Lyell Immunopharma shares closed at $28.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan upgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $121 to $132. RPM shares closed at $102.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $605 to $560. Synopsys shares closed at $465.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
