This Visa Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

- TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $600 to $725. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $601.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Saul Martinez upgraded Visa Inc (NYSE:V) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $335 to $389. Visa shares closed at $331.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani upgraded Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $170 to $215. Jack Henry shares closed at $181.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Paul Knight upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $750 price target. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $572.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Richard Vosser upgraded the rating for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) from Neutral to Overweight. Novartis shares closed at $132.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
