This Albemarle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Argus Research analyst John Eade upgraded AES Corp (NYSE:AES) from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $18. AES shares closed at $13.94 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba upgraded MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $68.5 to $71. MP Materials shares closed at $62.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Windley upgraded Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $253 to $313. Humana shares closed at $260.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Joshua Spector upgraded Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $107 to $185. Albemarle shares closed at $126.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson upgraded Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $64 to $78. Commercial Metals shares closed at $66.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
