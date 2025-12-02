This T-Mobile Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman upgraded Solventum Corp (NYSE:SOLV) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $100 price target. Solventum shares closed at $85.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded the rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Underweight to Sector Weight. T-Mobile shares closed at $206.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:FUN) from Hold to Buy and cut the price target from $27 to $23. Six Flags shares closed at $14.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman upgraded Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $34 to $45. Darling Ingredients shares closed at $36.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $81 to $113. Albemarle shares closed at $128.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying TMUS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.