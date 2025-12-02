T-Mobile logo on smartphone screen pink and white background.
December 2, 2025 8:43 AM 2 min read

This T-Mobile Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying TMUS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$129.410.84%
Overview
DAR Logo
DARDarling Ingredients Inc
$37.431.79%
FUN Logo
FUNSix Flags Entertainment Corp
$15.604.91%
SOLV Logo
SOLVSolventum Corp
$86.711.34%
TMUS Logo
TMUST-Mobile US Inc
$206.700.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved