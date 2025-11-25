This Brinker International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Burton upgraded the rating for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $22 to $34. Imax shares traded at $36.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Stanton upgraded Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) from Hold to Buy. Mesoblast shares traded at $16.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Richard Hightower upgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $229 to $216. AvalonBay Communities shares traded at $183.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Jon Tower upgraded Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $144 to $176. Brinker shares traded at $150.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri upgraded Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $250 to $285. Applied Materials shares traded at $234.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
