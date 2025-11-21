This Helmerich and Payne Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta upgraded Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $20 to $28. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $26.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Vincent Caintic upgraded the rating for PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRG) from Sell to Neutral. PROG Holdings shares closed at $26.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded Willscot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $20 to $22. WillScot shares closed at $15.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
