This DoorDash Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray upgraded Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $262 to $302. WESCO shares closed at $254.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman upgraded Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $81 to $111. Medtronic shares closed at $100.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni upgraded DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $220 to $260. DoorDash shares closed at $204.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and cut the price target from $51 to $47. Freeport-McMoRan closed at $41.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Sidoti & Co. analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski upgraded La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $39. La-Z-Boy shares closed at $35.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying DASH stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.