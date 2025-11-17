This Yum! Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $20 to $21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares closed at $18.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles upgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $162 to $173. Yum Brands shares closed at $149.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane upgraded The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $48 to $54. Vita Coco shares closed at $43.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman upgraded Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $47 price target. Apogee closed at $33.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz upgraded Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $97. Rubrik shares closed at $71.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying YUM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.