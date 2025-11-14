This Circle Internet Group Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport upgraded Sempra (NYSE:SRE) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $88 to $106. Sempra shares closed at $92.22 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David Koning upgraded Circle Internet Group Inc (NYSE:CRCL) from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $110. Circle Internet shares closed at $82.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley upgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $14 to $17. Tripadvisor shares closed at $14.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded Gap Inc (NYSE:GAP) from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $22 to $30. Gap closed at $24.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
