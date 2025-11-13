AutoZone's Domestic 'Do It For Me' Business Driving Market Share Gains

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to a Buy from a Neutral.

Details

The analyst says the recent sell-off (-13% since September 11th vs. +4% for the S&P 500) improves the risk/reward for the company.

McShane expects the company’s domestic DIFM (Do It For Me) business to keep gaining share, while DIY demand pressures should remain temporary.

The analyst writes that AZO's domestic DIFM same-store sales rebounded to double-digit growth in the fourth quarter FY25, rising 12.5% y/y, driven by both transaction growth (+6.2%) and same-SKU gains (+2.7%).

This outperformance highlights clear share gains, which the analyst expects to persist given structural advantages.

This includes expanded megahubs (3x in 5 years), increased commercial program penetration (+700 bps), and purchasing scale that supports margins and inventory management compared with smaller competitors, McShane added.

Estimates Revision

The analyst revised the first-quarter FY26 EPS estimate down to $32.91 from $35.31, primarily due to a lower gross margin, reflecting an expected $120 million in LIFO charges with minimal offsets.

FY26 EPS remains essentially unchanged at $155.32 from $155.51 earlier, as the analyst raised the FY26 domestic same-store sales estimate to reflect stronger domestic DIFM growth and lowered the interest expense outlook.

McShane raised FY27/FY28 EPS estimates slightly to $183.13 (from $181.79) and $203.33 (from $201.06), reflecting higher sales and lower interest costs.

Price Action: AZO shares are up 1.51% at $3845.77 at the last check on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock