This AT&T Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Peter Milliken upgraded Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $165 to $170. Sea shares closed at $142.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Richard Choe upgraded the rating for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $19 to $25. Outfront Media shares closed at $20.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus upgraded Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $30 price target. Progyny shares closed at $23.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith upgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $75 to $80. Floor & Decor closed at $60.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $30 price target. AT&T shares closed at $25.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying T stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.