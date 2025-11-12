AT&T store with sign and manicured shrubs
November 12, 2025 8:45 AM 1 min read

This AT&T Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Peter Milliken upgraded Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $165 to $170. Sea shares closed at $142.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Richard Choe upgraded the rating for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $19 to $25. Outfront Media shares closed at $20.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus upgraded Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $30 price target. Progyny shares closed at $23.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith upgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $75 to $80. Floor & Decor closed at $60.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $30 price target. AT&T shares closed at $25.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying T stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
FND Logo
FNDFloor & Decor Holdings Inc
$62.492.80%
Overview
OUT Logo
OUTOutfront Media Inc
$21.351.81%
PGNY Logo
PGNYProgyny Inc
$24.171.51%
SE Logo
SESea Ltd
$145.502.24%
T Logo
TAT&T Inc
$25.350.68%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved