Eli Lilly Logo On Mobile And Computer Screens With Stock Chart Background
November 10, 2025 6:36 AM 1 min read

This Eli Lilly Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard upgraded MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $68 to $71. MP Materials shares closed at $58.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro upgraded Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $368 to $386. Piper Sandler shares closed at $326.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran upgraded the rating for Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $12 price target. Array Technologies shares closed at $8.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Jacob Smith upgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $180 price target. Paylocity closed at $141.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger upgraded Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $886 to $1,104. Eli Lilly shares closed at $924.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LLY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ARRY Logo
ARRYArray Technologies Inc
$9.045.85%
Overview
LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$933.420.98%
MP Logo
MPMP Materials Corp
$60.593.40%
PCTY Logo
PCTYPaylocity Holding Corp
$144.732.01%
PIPR Logo
PIPRPiper Sandler Cos
$327.060.02%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved