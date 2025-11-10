This Eli Lilly Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard upgraded MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $68 to $71. MP Materials shares closed at $58.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro upgraded Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $368 to $386. Piper Sandler shares closed at $326.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran upgraded the rating for Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $12 price target. Array Technologies shares closed at $8.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Jacob Smith upgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $180 price target. Paylocity closed at $141.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger upgraded Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $886 to $1,104. Eli Lilly shares closed at $924.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying LLY stock? Here’s what analysts think:
