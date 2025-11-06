This Charles River Laboratories Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Eric Coldwell upgraded Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $178 to $199. Charles River shares closed at $167.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded RBC Bearings Inc (NYSE:RBC) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $390 to $500. RBC Bearings shares closed at $431.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele upgraded Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $179 to $187. Jack Henry & Associates shares closed at $159.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Paul Zimbardo upgraded the rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $89 to $90. Public Service Enterprise closed at $79.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $70. Scotts Miracle Gro shares closed at $56.02 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
