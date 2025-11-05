Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on screen in front of business website. Focus on left of phone display.
November 5, 2025 6:44 AM 1 min read

This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens upgraded The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $16 price target. RealReal shares closed at $11.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora upgraded the rating for Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) from Market Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $100. Boise Cascade shares closed at $70.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Uy Ear upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $19 to $26. Sarepta shares closed at $16.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $115 to $135. Qualys closed at $121.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju upgraded CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $11 to $25. CervoMed shares closed at $6.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SRPT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BCC Logo
BCCBoise Cascade Co
$70.41-%
Overview
CRVO Logo
CRVOCervoMed Inc
$7.395.27%
QLYS Logo
QLYSQualys Inc
$130.317.51%
REAL Logo
REALThe RealReal Inc
$11.19-%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$16.793.64%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved