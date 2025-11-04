Waste Management logo
November 4, 2025 7:03 AM 1 min read

This Waste Management Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach upgraded Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) from Peer Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $10. Apartment Investment and Management shares closed at $5.27 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst David Manthey upgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $238 to $242. Waste Management shares closed at $196.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman upgraded Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $28 price target. Tactile Systems shares closed at $15.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis upgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $41 to $47. Terex closed at $46.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander upgraded Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $19.5 price target. Hercules Capital shares closed at $17.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.



