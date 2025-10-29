Edwards Lifesciences logo outside building
This Edwards Lifesciences Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth upgraded Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $5 price target. Innate Pharma shares closed at $2.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Eric Coldwell upgraded IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $224 to $258. IQVIA shares closed at $218.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Matthew Taylor upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $80 to $98. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $82.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst John Vinh upgraded Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $105 price target. Skyworks Solutions closed at $80.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying EW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

