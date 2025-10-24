AI Transformation Positions eBay For Fresh Growth In Commerce Revival

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) could generate mid-single-digit GMV (gross merchandize value) growth in 2026, as it creates "a significantly better consumer experience in Focus categories," according to JMP Securities.

The eBay Analyst: Analyst Andrew Boone upgraded the rating from Market Perform to Market Outperform and set a price target of $115.

The eBay Thesis: The Focus categories offer a better buying experience and eBay seems poised to take share in each of the categories – collectibles, motor parts and accessories, and apparel, Boone said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

"Importantly, eBay has found a niche within each category, and we believe it is now leaning into its strength of superior pricing and long tail inventory more effectively," he wrote.

Magical Listings offers a better seller experience, which could help eBay attract more unique listings, the analyst stated. He further commented that higher accuracy and more detailed descriptions could lead to better visibility in Google search results.

Boone expects AI to be a tailwind, improving product discovery and making buying and selling easier.

EBAY Price Action: eBay shares were up 2.18% at $97.60 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $101.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

eBay’s market capitalization of $44.98 billion positions it as a significant player in the consumer discretionary sector, particularly within broadline retail. With a P/E ratio of 21.23, it reflects investor confidence, though it is relatively moderate compared to historical highs in the industry, suggesting potential for growth or a reevaluation of earnings expectations.

The 52-week range indicates a notable recovery from its low of $56.33, nearing the upper end of the range, which may signal increased market optimism.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock