This Coinbase Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington upgraded Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $342 to $404. Coinbase shares closed at $322.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey upgraded MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $33 to $22. MNTN shares closed at $16.01 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst William Appicelli upgraded Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $79. Alliant Energy shares closed at $68.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Anupam Rama upgraded Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $15 to $24. Kodiak Sciences closed at $17.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
