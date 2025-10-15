Energy markets are poised for a shake-up as analysts predict a pivotal shift in global oil dynamics by 2026. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) to Overweight from Sector Weight and announced a price target of $29.

Bullish Stance

The analyst cited the company’s strong balance sheet and disciplined strategy as key positives.

In particular, Rezvan notes that Magnolia has minimal leverage (0.1x), a balanced production mix (41% oil, 69% liquids), and a reliable cash return framework.

However, the analyst views managing growth expectations as the primary challenge for the company, as its 55% EBITDA reinvestment cap could still support double-digit production growth if necessary.

Analyst’s Estimates

The analyst updated the third-quarter mark-to-market oil prices estimates.

WTI averaged $64.97/b in the third quarter, just 3 cents below the analyst’s forecast. The analyst incorporated last month’s third-quarter bid-week Henry Hub natural gas.

The analyst introduced 2027 estimates based on $65/b WTI and $3.85/mcf Henry Hub. He continues to expect Henry Hub prices to remain below $4/mcf.

Their mid-$60s WTI outlook assumes current softness as temporary, and a strong global economy is expected to absorb excess supply by mid-2026.

Rezvan says oil prices have bottomed and expects a market rebalance in 2026.

Overall, with WTI near $60 and Henry Hub at $3, the sector faces headwinds as free cash flow slows, leverage reduction eases, and Tier 1 inventory continues to decline, fueling merger speculation, according to the analyst.

MGY Price Action: Magnolia Oil & Gas shares were down 0.13% at $23.05 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

