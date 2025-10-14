This RPM International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst David Koning upgraded TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $18. TaskUs shares closed at $13.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne upgraded RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $126 to $129. RPM International shares closed at $111.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns upgraded Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $26. Zymeworks shares closed at $18.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw upgraded Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform and raised the price target from $4 to $5.5. Nexa Resources shares closed at $5.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Omar Mejias upgraded Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $34 to $39. Warner Music shares closed at $32.15 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying RPM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Synchrony Financial Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.