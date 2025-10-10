This Littelfuse Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina upgraded Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $90 to $125. Core Natural Resources shares closed at $97.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CIBC analyst Anita Soni upgraded Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) from Neutral to Outperformer and raised the price target from $78 to $112. Newmont shares closed at $85.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Luke Junk upgraded Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $290 to $310. Littelfuse shares closed at $255.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CIBC analyst Anita Soni upgraded Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) from Neutral to Outperformer and raised the price target from C$12.5 to C$22. See how other analysts view this stock.
