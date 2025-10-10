analysts looking at screen
October 10, 2025 7:39 AM 1 min read

This Littelfuse Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina upgraded Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $90 to $125. Core Natural Resources shares closed at $97.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CIBC analyst Anita Soni upgraded Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) from Neutral to Outperformer and raised the price target from $78 to $112. Newmont shares closed at $85.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Luke Junk upgraded Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $290 to $310. Littelfuse shares closed at $255.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CIBC analyst Anita Soni upgraded Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) from Neutral to Outperformer and raised the price target from C$12.5 to C$22. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LFUS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read

Loading...
Loading...
CNR Logo
CNRCore Natural Resources Inc
$97.75-%
Overview
EQX Logo
EQXEquinox Gold Corp
$11.671.66%
LFUS Logo
LFUSLittelfuse Inc
$255.78-%
NEM Logo
NEMNewmont Corp
$86.111.06%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved