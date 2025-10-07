Netflix logo on smartphone
October 7, 2025 7:42 AM 1 min read

This Netflix Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $300. AMD shares closed at $203.71 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott upgraded the rating for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $18 to $24. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $20.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst David Joyce upgraded the rating for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $1,385 price target. Netflix shares closed at $1,163.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded Brinker International, Inc (NYSE:EAT) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $175 price target. Brinker shares closed at $126.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NFLX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

