This Ciena Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith upgraded the rating for Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $15 to $19. Riot Platforms shares closed at $16.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese upgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $127.5 to $175. Ciena shares closed at $137.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Jeffrey Spector upgraded the rating for The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $19 to $23. Macerich shares closed at $16.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison upgraded H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $80. H.B. Fuller shares closed at $56.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev upgraded the rating for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $42 to $44. Alkermes shares closed at $27.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
