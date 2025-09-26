Ciena Signpost Near Telecommunications Equipment
September 26, 2025 7:55 AM 2 min read

This Ciena Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith upgraded the rating for Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $15 to $19. Riot Platforms shares closed at $16.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese upgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $127.5 to $175. Ciena shares closed at $137.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Jeffrey Spector upgraded the rating for The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $19 to $23. Macerich shares closed at $16.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison upgraded H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $80. H.B. Fuller shares closed at $56.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev upgraded the rating for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $42 to $44. Alkermes shares closed at $27.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CIEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALKS Logo
ALKSAlkermes PLC
$27.551.55%
Overview
CIEN Logo
CIENCiena Corp
$139.141.44%
FUL Logo
FULH.B. Fuller Co
$56.97-%
MAC Logo
MACMacerich Co
$17.474.24%
RIOT Logo
RIOTRiot Platforms Inc
$17.041.79%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved