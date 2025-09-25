This Chewy Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $36. United Natural Foods shares closed at $29.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang upgraded Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $18. Slide Insurance shares closed at $14.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger upgraded the rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from Market Perform to Outperform but lowered the price target from $458 to $456. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $376.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Morton upgraded Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $48 price target. Chewy shares closed at $37.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan upgraded the rating for Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $24 to $31. Adient shares closed at $24.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
