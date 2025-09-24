GM.General Motors Logo on mobile
September 24, 2025 2:26 PM 1 min read

This General Motors Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Quanta Services, Inc. PWR from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $398 to $469. Quanta Services shares closed at $389.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Joseph Spak upgraded General Motors Company GM from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $56 to $81. General Motors shares closed at $58.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $245 to $280. Amazon shares closed at $220.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Paul Steep upgraded Open Text Corporation OTEX from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and lifted the price target from $35 to $50. Open Text shares closed at $37.11 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded ServiceNow, Inc. NOW from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $1,040 to $1,250. ServiceNow shares closed at $927.67 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

