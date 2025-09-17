Workday logo on building exterior.
September 17, 2025 8:03 AM 2 min read

This Workday Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Berenberg analyst Luisa Hector upgraded AbbVie Inc. ABBV from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $270. AbbVie shares closed at $208.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Roth MKM analyst Bill Kirk upgraded the rating for The Kroger Co. KR from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $66 to $75. Kroger shares closed at $66.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded Workday, Inc. WDAY from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $220 to $235. Workday shares closed at $219.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani upgraded Zillow Group, Inc. ZG from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $75 to $105. Zillow shares closed at $85.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded the rating for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,350. Netflix shares closed at $1,200.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying WDAY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

