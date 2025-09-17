This Workday Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Berenberg analyst Luisa Hector upgraded AbbVie Inc. ABBV from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $270. AbbVie shares closed at $208.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Roth MKM analyst Bill Kirk upgraded the rating for The Kroger Co. KR from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $66 to $75. Kroger shares closed at $66.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded Workday, Inc. WDAY from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $220 to $235. Workday shares closed at $219.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani upgraded Zillow Group, Inc . ZG from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $75 to $105. Zillow shares closed at $85.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded the rating for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,350. Netflix shares closed at $1,200.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

