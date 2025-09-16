This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Loop Capital analyst Rick Paterson upgraded the rating for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $214 to $227. Union Pacific shares closed at $216.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan upgraded The Hershey Company HSY from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $222. Hershey shares closed at $185.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JMP Securities analyst Greg P. Miller upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $180 price target. CoreWeave shares closed at $120.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

