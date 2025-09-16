Union Pacific logo
September 16, 2025 9:09 AM 1 min read

This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Loop Capital analyst Rick Paterson upgraded the rating for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $214 to $227. Union Pacific shares closed at $216.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan upgraded The Hershey Company HSY from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $222. Hershey shares closed at $185.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Greg P. Miller upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $180 price target. CoreWeave shares closed at $120.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying UNP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$121.300.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HSY Logo
HSYThe Hershey Co
$191.343.11%
UNP Logo
UNPUnion Pacific Corp
$217.000.35%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved