This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Loop Capital analyst Rick Paterson upgraded the rating for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $214 to $227. Union Pacific shares closed at $216.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan upgraded The Hershey Company HSY from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $222. Hershey shares closed at $185.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Greg P. Miller upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $180 price target. CoreWeave shares closed at $120.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
