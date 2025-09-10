This Saia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

UBS analyst Eliana Merle upgraded Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $1.25 to $9. Gossamer Bio shares closed at $2.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson upgraded Newmont Corporation NEM from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $66 to $95. Newmont shares closed at $75.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan upgraded NIKE, Inc. NKE from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $62 to $85. Nike shares closed at $73.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded Saia, Inc. SAIA from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $340 to $360. Saia shares closed at $306.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

