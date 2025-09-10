Saia logo on truck
September 10, 2025 7:50 AM 1 min read

This Saia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • UBS analyst Eliana Merle upgraded Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $1.25 to $9. Gossamer Bio shares closed at $2.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson upgraded Newmont Corporation NEM from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $66 to $95. Newmont shares closed at $75.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst John Kernan upgraded NIKE, Inc. NKE from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $62 to $85. Nike shares closed at $73.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded Saia, Inc. SAIA from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $340 to $360. Saia shares closed at $306.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

