This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst David Windley upgraded Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $142 to $195. Charles River shares closed at $162.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Nick Joseph upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation H from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $138 to $167. Hyatt shares closed at $145.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Windley upgraded IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $195 to $225. IQVIA shares closed at $187.68 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $225 to $280. Dick’s Sporting shares closed at $223.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas upgraded Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $187 to $212. Thomson Reuters shares closed at $173.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
