This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp upgraded Duluth Holdings In c DLTH from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $2 to $7. Duluth shares closed at $3.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Roxland upgraded Crown Holdings Inc CCK from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $118. Crown Holdings shares closed at $92.27 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Emily Ericksen upgraded State Street Corp STT from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $115 to $130. State Street shares closed at $114.06 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust Inc HR from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $18 to $20. Healthcare Realty Trust shares closed at $17.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

