September 2, 2025 7:39 AM 1 min read

This Zscaler Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded SailPoint, Inc. SAIL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $25 price target. SailPoint shares closed at $20.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut upgraded Chemed Corporation CHE from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $490 to $550. Chemed shares closed at $457.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan upgraded Performance Food Group Company PFGC from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $90 to $114. Performance Food shares closed at $101.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala upgraded Zscaler, Inc. ZS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $280 to $320. Zscaler shares closed at $277.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ZS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

