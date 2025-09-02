This Zscaler Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded SailPoint, Inc. SAIL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $25 price target. SailPoint shares closed at $20.64 on Friday.

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut upgraded Chemed Corporation CHE from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $490 to $550. Chemed shares closed at $457.95 on Friday.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan upgraded Performance Food Group Company PFGC from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $90 to $114. Performance Food shares closed at $101.40 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala upgraded Zscaler, Inc. ZS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $280 to $320. Zscaler shares closed at $277.05 on Friday.



