August 28, 2025

This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst George Staphos upgraded International Paper Company IP from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $57. International Paper shares closed at $48.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman upgraded Five Below, Inc. FIVE from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $144 to $170. Five Below shares closed at $144.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Securities analyst Vince Valentini upgraded the rating for Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $275 to $285. Thomson Reuters shares closed at $174.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

