This Henry Schein Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane upgraded Okta, Inc. OKTA from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $115 to $120. Okta shares closed at $92.05 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Elizabeth Anderson upgraded Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC from In-Line to Outperform and announced a price target of $83. Henry Schein shares closed at $69.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood upgraded the rating for Domo, Inc. DOMO from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $13 to $21. Domo shares closed at $13.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Joshua Spector upgraded Albemarle Corporation ALB from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $62 to $89. Albemarle shares closed at $81.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Mitch Kummetz upgraded Genesco Inc. GCO from Neutral to Buy and announced a $38 price target. Genesco shares closed at $28.46 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying HSIC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$82.701.73%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.41
Growth
19.85
Quality
N/A
Value
74.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.