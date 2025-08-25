Okta Secures Deeper Penetration: What's Really At Stake In Identity Market?

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, companies specializing in identity management are becoming increasingly critical to organizational security. This shift sets the stage for Okta Inc.’s OKTA anticipated financial disclosures, with market analysts closely watching for signs of growth and resilience.

Okta is scheduled to report its second-quarter results for fiscal 2026 on Tuesday. The company is likely to report "solid" results for the quarter, according to Truist Securities.

The Okta Analyst: Analyst Junaid Siddiqui upgraded the rating from Hold to Buy, while raising the price target from $100 to $125.

The Okta Thesis: The company appears to be nearing the end of its headwinds from seat count and GTM changes, which could abate in the second half of the year, Siddiqui said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Okta has achieved "deeper penetration" in its $ 100,000+ accounts, which indicates that its all-in-one identity platform is "resonating with customers," he added.

"We believe Okta is well-positioned to consolidate the identity security market because of their large installed base, their ubiquity within organizations as the leading SSO/MFA vendor, and penetration downmarket, where organizations are more likely to consolidate onto a single platform over choosing best of breed," the analyst wrote.

There could be further traction in IGA and PAM and further upside from Agentic AI, he stated.

OKTA Price Action: Okta shares were down 0.02% at $92.03 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Michael Vi / Shutterstock