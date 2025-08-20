August 20, 2025 7:51 AM 1 min read

This Hormel Foods Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded Hormel Foods Corporation HRL from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $29 to $34. Hormel Foods shares closed at $28.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company SJM from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $102 to $129. JM Smucker shares closed at $112.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Matt Olney upgraded Bank OZK OZK from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $58 to $65. Bank OZK shares closed at $49.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HRL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMAT Logo
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$162.780.35%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.49
Growth
73.65
Quality
63.93
Value
53.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GIS Logo
GISGeneral Mills Inc
$49.54-0.74%
GT Logo
GTGoodyear Tire & Rubber Co
$8.43-0.82%
HRL Logo
HRLHormel Foods Corp
$28.801.37%
OZK Logo
OZKBank OZK
$50.251.37%
SJM Logo
SJMJM Smucker Co
$111.90-0.11%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved