This Hormel Foods Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded Hormel Foods Corporation HRL from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $29 to $34. Hormel Foods shares closed at $28.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company SJM from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $102 to $129. JM Smucker shares closed at $112.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Matt Olney upgraded Bank OZK OZK from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $58 to $65. Bank OZK shares closed at $49.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying HRL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$162.780.35%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.49
Growth
73.65
Quality
63.93
Value
53.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.