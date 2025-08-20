This Hormel Foods Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded Hormel Foods Corporation HRL from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $29 to $34. Hormel Foods shares closed at $28.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company SJM from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $102 to $129. JM Smucker shares closed at $112.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Stephens & Co. analyst Matt Olney upgraded Bank OZK OZK from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $58 to $65. Bank OZK shares closed at $49.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

