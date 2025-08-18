This CVS Health Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded Duolingo, Inc. DUOL from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $460 price target. Duolingo shares closed at $326.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim upgraded ServiceTitan, Inc. TTAN from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $140. ServiceTitan shares closed at $103.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo upgraded CVS Health Corporation CVS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $67 to $79. CVS Health shares closed at $68.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow upgraded Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI from Underweight to Overweight and announced $45 price target. Cogent Comms shares closed at $34.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos upgraded Sunrun Inc. RUN from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $12 to $16. Sunrun shares closed at $13.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CVS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
