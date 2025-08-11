This Cummins Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $150 to $200. Generac shares closed at $196.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson upgraded SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $16. SoundHound AI shares closed at $13.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski upgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $51 to $70. Varonis Systems shares closed at $52.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $114 to $134. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $101.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group upgraded the rating for Cummins Inc. CMI from Peer Perform to Outperform. Cummins shares closed at $387.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
CMICummins Inc
$391.551.17%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.90
Growth
47.98
Quality
63.25
Value
58.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
