August 11, 2025 7:46 AM 2 min read

This Cummins Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $150 to $200. Generac shares closed at $196.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson upgraded SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $16. SoundHound AI shares closed at $13.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski upgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $51 to $70. Varonis Systems shares closed at $52.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $114 to $134. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $101.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group upgraded the rating for Cummins Inc. CMI from Peer Perform to Outperform. Cummins shares closed at $387.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CMI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

